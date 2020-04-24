Tornado watch issued for all of Central Florida

Another round of severe weather is possible Friday morning and afternoon as a cold front inches closer to Central Florida. The National Weather Service had issued a Tornado Watch for all of Central Florida until 11 a.m. for all of Central Florida.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Stay weather aware and be ready to action if a warning is issued.

If a tornado warning is issued, go to the lowest level of your home and the most interior room. Bring a blanket, mattress or bike helmet, something to protect your head. Have your cell phone charged or your television volume turned up to get updates on the storm.

Severe Weather Threats

Storms will move in from the north and east by the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Strong storms will then march southeast through the morning. The best chance for severe weather, including tornadoes will be from 4 a.m. until noon.