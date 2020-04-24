LIVE RADAR: Possible severe weather could hit Central Florida Friday morning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Overnight the weather pattern really changes in Central Florida.

The winds continue to keep pushing in from the South gusting up to 20 mph.

Later a few pop up storms may develop well ahead of the organized rough weather that we are facing.

Look for those to start in the 4 to 6 a.m. time frame. Any of these showers could ramp up quickly.

Any Thunderstorm could produce an isolated tornado, or damaging straight-line winds.

Make sure you have your cell phone on, or your cell phone turned up to receive warnings if needed.

As the night turns to daybreak more showers develop. Some of these will be heavy, any of them could also ramp up to severe with little notice.

As the morning goes along more and more showers develop along the squall line. By the 10 a.m. to Noon hours the heavy showers look

to be over the northern half of our area. By 1 p.m. the front will be draped over the Interstate 4 corridor from Daytona Beach to Sanford to Orlando and on down to Tampa. This line will have heavy rain, high winds, lightning, and could reach severe levels.

By 5 P.M. most of the dangerous weather will be in our southern zones from Osceola county to Brevard county.

But there will still be plenty of widespread showers all over.

Things will slow down Friday evening after 7 or 8 P.M.

Saturday will have more showers, but not the same threat of severe weather.