Tropical depression forms off coast of east-central Florida, NHC says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical depression formed off the coast of east-central Florida on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC issued an advisory at 5 p.m. for Tropical Depression One, which is expected to move away from Florida.

Tropical Depression One has formed and will continue to move to the north to northeast AWAY from Florida. The bands of rain from it will linger. We'll pinpoint how long the rain will last coming up at 6 on News 6. See you then! #News6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/D18SNY4qQ7 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 16, 2020

The tropical depression, which had maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts, was moving toward the north-northeast near 13 mph. According to the NHC, this motion should continue during the next day or so.

"On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move offshore, but parallel to, the coast of Florida tonight, and then move near or east of the coast of North Carolina on Monday," the NHC said in its advisory.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm Sunday, according to the NHC.

A tropical storm watch was issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast, specifically from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

