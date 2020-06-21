Feeling hotter than 100 degrees at times across Central Florida Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat is back on again for Father’s Day with high temperatures surging into the mid 90s. With the humidity factored in, it will feel hotter than the century mark at times Sunday afternoon. Most of the morning and afternoon will be dry for outdoor plans with dad, it will just be hot. A few storms, especially around Orlando and points south into Osceola and Brevard counties, will develop after dinner.

Most will be dry northwest of I-4. Scattered storm chances go back up again Monday and Tuesday with temperatures remaining hot.

Beach Forecast:

There is a low rip current risk at the beaches Sunday. Always make sure to pay close attention when in the water.

Most of the beaches will be dry and hot with highs near 90 degrees. The rip current threat Sunday will be low with just that stray opportunity for a storm. High tides happen around 8 a.m. with low tide occurring around 2 p.m. Seas will be running about 2-3 feet,

Tropical Update:

A weak, unorganized system continues to pull away from the United States. This area of low pressure has a very low chance of developing into something tropical or sub-tropical. Regardless of development it will not impact Florida. The rest of the Atlantic is quiet as wind shear and dry air dominate.

A broad area of low pressure moving away from the United States has a very low chance to develop.

Saharan Dust could make its way to Central Florida by the middle and latter part of the week to provide us with brilliant sunrises/sunsets. For a more on that and in depth look at the tropics click here.