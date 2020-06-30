Orlando area flirts with record high as heat continues to melt region

ORLANDO, Fla. – With highs in the upper 90s and “feels like” temperatures topping off near 110 degrees, Orlando will flirt with a record high Tuesday.

The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1998.

Rain chances will be at 30%, mainly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

“Expect an increase in rain chances Wednesday through the weekend as the Sahara dust moves away,” he said.

Highs will stay in the mid- to upper 90s through the weekend.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.96 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

A trough of low pressure is located off the coast of North Carolina.

Significant development of the system is not expected while it moves generally away from the East Coast.

“It will merge with a frontal boundary over the next couple of days and won’t impact the U.S. whatsoever,” Bridges said. “The formation chance in the next five days is 10%.”