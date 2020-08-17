Here’s what you need to know about 2 tropical waves churning in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical waves have developed in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of Monday morning, a fast-moving tropical wave located about 400 miles east of the Windward Islands, where it was producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

The disturbance is expected to move west at about 20 mph during the next few days and its speed is likely to limit significant development while the system approaches the Windward and southern Leeward Islands and moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, however, the system is expected to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean Sea, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for development of a tropical depression later this week.

The National Hurricane Center said the system has a 50% chance to develop over the next five days.

Another tropical wave, located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic and well to the south-southeast of the Cabo Verde islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers.

The wave is forecast to move west to the west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph during the next few days.

Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for the development of a tropical system during the middle to latter part of this week.

The hurricane center said the system has a 60% chance of development over the next five days.

It’s too soon to tell where the systems will track after the next several days.

The next three named storms will be called Laura, Marco and Nana.

Orlando-area forecast

The heat index will be above 100 degrees before afternoon storms strike Central Florida.

Orlando will see a high in the mid-90s on Monday. The normal high for this time of year is 92. The record high is 99, set in 1929.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain, with most storms starting after 2 p.m. Monday.

Rain chances jump to 70% Tuesday and 80% Wednesday and Thursday.