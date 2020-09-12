LIVE TRACKS: Tropical Depression 19 continues path across southern tip of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 19 continued its path across South Florida Saturday.

TD 19 is 55 miles southeast of Naples with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The storm is moving west at 9 mph.

Strengthening is expected when the center moves over the Gulf of Mexico, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight and gradually intensify Sunday and Monday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for south of the Jupiter Inlet to the north of the Ocean Reef and the Ochlockonee River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meteorologists said TD 19 is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches across west-central and southern Florida, including the Florida Keys, through Sunday.

A tornado or two is possible today and tonight over southern Florida.

Tropics Satellite at 7:55 Saturday Morning, September 12th

Tropical Storm Paulette

Tropical Storm Paulette is projected to stay over the Atlantic and not impact Florida.

Tropical Storm Rene is 590 miles southeast of Bermuda. The center of Paulette is forecast to move near Bermuda Sunday night and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph as the storm moves northwest at 16 mph. Experts believe the storm will strengthen and become a hurricane Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

Tropics Forecast Cone at 7:54 Saturday Morning, September 12th

Tropical Storm Rene

Tropical Storm Rene is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph and is forecasted to continue in the same direction Saturday.

The storm is 1,345 miles west-northwest of The Cabo Verde Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph and some weakening is predicted to occur early next week.

The storm is producing tropical-storm-force winds of up to 70 miles.