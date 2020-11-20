Back to the 80s: Temperatures warm up in time for Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances and warmer temperatures are back in the forecast for the Orlando area, with winds sticking around to wrap up the workweek.

“We are pinpointing an eastern breeze off the ocean waters that continues to kick up near 15 to 20 mph,” according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges. “This breeze, like yesterday, will bring onshore a few additional showers.”

Expect a 30% coverage of rain into the afternoon on Friday.

Temperatures will be close to 80 degrees for the weekend and all of next week, including Thanksgiving.

You can expect morning lows not to be as chilly as earlier in the week, according to Bridges.

On Friday, temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s and rebound to near 80 as early as lunchtime.

On Thursday in Orlando, temperatures reached a high of 76 degrees, two degrees short of the average high of 78. The record high for Thursday’s date is 88 degrees, set in 1930.

“Yesterday, we officially saw a trace of rain, putting our surplus at 4.65 inches since Jan. 1,” Bridges said. “We have a surplus of 7.66 inches since Sept. 1″

The record high temperature for today is 87 degrees, set in 1921.

Pinpointing the tropics

A non-tropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week.

The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 20% chance for development over the next five days,

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs though Nov. 30.