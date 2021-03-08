Chilly start to week, but pleasant warmup on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – After starting Monday in the 30s and 40s across most of Central Florida, you can expect a breezy day with highs in the low 70s.

Sunshine will abound most of the week, with very limited rain chances and a high near 71 in Orlando. The average high in Orlando on this date is 77. The record high is 90, set in 1935.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Expect highs in he mid-70s on Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday, under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will top off near 80 on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend forecast, as of now, calls for mid-80s, with no chance of rain.

Don’t forget to set your clock ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.