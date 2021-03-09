Shiny, happy: Central Florida forecast calls for warmup into 80s by end of week

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a breezy start across Central Florida, winds will gust near 20 mph Tuesday afternoon.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-70s after starting out in the 40s and 50s across most of Central Florida.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 77. The record high is 89, set in 1905.

Expect high temperatures near 80 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid-80s this weekend.

There are no big rain chances in the forecast through the start of next week.

We will continue to have issues at the beaches, like the rip current risk.

Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night as we spring forward.

We saw no rain in Orlando on Monday, putting our deficit at 2.19 inches since January 1.