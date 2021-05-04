Beach Days: Hottest week of the season hits Central Florida

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect even hotter temperatures Tuesday as we are in the hottest week of the year so far.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s across most of Central Florida. We will see a few scattered showers late this afternoon.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 86. The record high in 98, set in 1915.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast will be similar.

Rain chances will increase to 60% on Thursday, with a high of 90.