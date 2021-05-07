Cloudy icon
Hurricane Preparedness Week: What you need to know when tropical watches, warnings are issued

Knowing what each one means is key

Jonathan Kegges
, Meteorologist

Hurricane season 2021.
Hurricane season 2021. (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week marks Hurricane Preparedness Week across the country.

As hurricane season approaches, it’s important to know the different watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service. Here is a breakdown of the tropical alerts you may come across during hurricane season:

Tropical Storm Watch

  • Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning

  • Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the next 36 hours.

Hurricane Watch

  • Hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or greater) are possible.
  • They’re issued 48 hours before anticipation of tropical storm-force winds. It becomes difficult to complete preparations in winds of this magnitude.

Hurricane Warning

  • Hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or greater) are expected.
  • They’re issued 36 hours before anticipation of tropical storm-force winds. All preparations should be complete and you should evacuate if ordered.

Storm Surge Watch

  • There’s a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline.
  • They’re generally issued within 48 hours from the projected start of inundation.

Storm Surge Warning

  • There is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline. If you’re under a storm surge warning, check to see if evacuation orders have been given by local officials.
  • They’re generally issued within 36 hours from the projected start of inundation

Extreme Wind Warning

  • Issued when sustained surface winds are expected to be 115 mph or greater during a hurricane.
  • This means the rapid onset of destructive winds is imminent. This should be treated as a tornado warning. Take shelter in a sturdy building in the inner-most room on the lowest level.
  • The first ever extreme wind warning issued for Brevard County was in 2016 during Hurricane Matthew.

Flash Flood Warning

  • This means life-threatening flash flooding, rapidly rising water, is occurring or is expected shortly.
  • Seek higher ground immediately. Never drive through flooded roadways
  • This is also issued for non-tropical events.

