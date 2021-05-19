It begins: Hurricane center tracking system in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The official start of hurricane season is June 1, but we may be off to an early start in 2021.

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday said a non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda by late Thursday and produce gale-force winds.

The low could then move southwest over warmer waters on Friday and acquire some subtropical characteristics before the system moves north and northeast into a more hostile environment by Sunday.

The system has a 30% chance of forming over the next five days.

