Sweltering heat, low rain chances dominate Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians are used to the summer heat, but we’re also used to afternoon storms this time of year. Those sea breeze storms have pretty much been non-existent so far, though.

Storm chances remain limited Thursday across Central Florida, but the area that will have the best chance to see a few storms has changed.

Over the past week, the highest chance to see a stray storm has been along I-75. This is because the wind has been out out of the southeast, making the east coast sea breeze dominate, preventing the west coast sea breeze from marching further inland.

Storms move east Thursday, Friday

By Thursday afternoon, the wind direction shifts to a more westerly component. This will allow the west coast sea breeze to move further inland, bringing the relatively highest rain chances closer to I-4.

The higher rain chances move closer to I-95 Friday as the west wind becomes more dominant.

Future radar

The air is still very dry in the mid-levels of our atmosphere and, therefore, rain chances to close out the work week remain at 20%. The sea breeze collision acts as a focal point for higher rain chances, even with the dry air around.

Highs Thursday will top out in the mid-90s in Orlando, with a gusty wind developing in the afternoon. Overnight lows will stay in the mid-70s.

The mid-90s stick around through the start of the weekend.

Slightly higher rain chances return Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures

The tropics are nice and quiet! No new development is expected over the next five days. The entity in the extreme Western Caribbean fizzled out as expected.

