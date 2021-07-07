Partly Cloudy icon
National Weather Service: Radar shows tornado in Jacksonville

All watches, warnings expired in Central Florida

Possible tornado damage in Jacksonville. (WJXT)
Possible tornado damage in Jacksonville. (WJXT) (WKMG)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hours after Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Florida, a possible tornado showed up on the National Weather Service’s radar for the Jacksonville area.

Weather officials shared a video of the rotating system on the radar in a tweet on Wednesday around 5 p.m., when tornado warnings were in effect for Duval and Nassau counties, according to News 6 sister station WJXT.

The NWS in Jacksonville wrote in a tweet that damage was reported near Kings Bay Base in southeastern Georgia where a tornado warning was issued and later lifted. Glynn and Wayne counties in Georgia remained under a tornado warning Wednesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, its radar confirmed a tornado on the ground.

In Central Florida, all watches and warnings associated with Elsa were lifted late Wednesday morning. Tornado warnings were issued earlier in the day for Marion, Lake and Sumter counties, but there were no reports of tornado sightings.

A family in Marion County, however, is left with quite a bit to clean up after a large oak tree came down on their home during Wednesday’s stormy weather. Click here for a look at the damage.

A viewer tweeted photos of damage in Jacksonville following the report of the possible tornado but officials have not confirmed whether the damage in the photos is related to a tornado.

It’s unclear whether any tornado-related damage has been confirmed in Jacksonville. WJXT reports the tornado warnings expired at 5:30 p.m.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Elsa remains a tropical storm but continues to weaken as it heads toward Georgia. Click here for the latest on Elsa.

