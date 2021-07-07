National Weather Service: Radar shows tornado in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hours after Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Florida, a possible tornado showed up on the National Weather Service’s radar for the Jacksonville area.

Weather officials shared a video of the rotating system on the radar in a tweet on Wednesday around 5 p.m., when tornado warnings were in effect for Duval and Nassau counties, according to News 6 sister station WJXT.

The NWS in Jacksonville wrote in a tweet that damage was reported near Kings Bay Base in southeastern Georgia where a tornado warning was issued and later lifted. Glynn and Wayne counties in Georgia remained under a tornado warning Wednesday evening.

KJAX reflectivity & velocity loop showing the confirmed tornado moving N @ 30 mph. Tornadoes can cause significant damage to buildings, cars, trees, etc. Be safe and get inside a sturdy building, away for exterior walls, doors, and windows if you’re in the red box! #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/eI8WZZdysm — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, its radar confirmed a tornado on the ground.

In Central Florida, all watches and warnings associated with Elsa were lifted late Wednesday morning. Tornado warnings were issued earlier in the day for Marion, Lake and Sumter counties, but there were no reports of tornado sightings.

Possible tornado damage in Jacksonville. (WJXT) (WKMG)

A family in Marion County, however, is left with quite a bit to clean up after a large oak tree came down on their home during Wednesday’s stormy weather. Click here for a look at the damage.

A viewer tweeted photos of damage in Jacksonville following the report of the possible tornado but officials have not confirmed whether the damage in the photos is related to a tornado.

@wjxt4 Tornado damage off of Philips hwy pic.twitter.com/pWVcHmbcPQ — Tyler Douglas (@tylerdoug2001) July 7, 2021

It’s unclear whether any tornado-related damage has been confirmed in Jacksonville. WJXT reports the tornado warnings expired at 5:30 p.m.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Elsa remains a tropical storm but continues to weaken as it heads toward Georgia. Click here for the latest on Elsa.

Here is the 5 p.m. advisory and forecast track for #Elsa from the National Hurricane Center. pic.twitter.com/H1vgNccgop — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) July 7, 2021

