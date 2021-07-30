The heat is on! Lower rain chances send heat index past 100 degrees

ORLANDO, Fla. – You know the drill. When the rain chances are lower, the temperatures are higher.

The thermostat will jump a couple of degrees Friday, leaving most of Central Florida in the low to mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures over 100 degrees.

[TRENDING: DeSantis sounds off on masks in schools | ER nurse now open to COVID shot]

There will still be a few storms bubbling up, mainly after 1 p.m., but a lot of Central Florida will be dry, unlike the past few days.

Look for storms to fire along the I-75 corridor along the west coast sea breeze and gradually move toward Orlando and the I-4 corridor. Storms will move closer to the east coast late in the afternoon and early evening.

Ad

Expect more of the same Saturday, but with even lower storm chances for the afternoon.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday remain in the mid-90s. Rain chances Sunday will be 40%.

The tropics continue to be quiet. For an in depth look on the quiet Atlantic, click here.