Hurricane center now watching 3 potential systems in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – And just like that hurricane season is again top of mind.

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday is now keeping tabs on three potential systems, all of which have a small chance of developing tropical characteristics as they churn far away from Florida.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not shutting down | 3,000 Spirit Airlines flights canceled or delayed | Turtle crashes through car windshield]

Ad

The closest to the Sunshine State is a tropical wave over the central Atlantic, where it is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by Sunday and into early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The wave has a 20% chance to develop over the next five days, the NHC said.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by late Thursday. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for some slow development over the far eastern Atlantic into early next week while the system moves generally west at about 15 mph. The wave has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

[RELATED: List of storm names for 2021 hurricane season]

Ad

Elsewhere, a small and weak area of low pressure, with limited shower and thunderstorm activity, is passing near the Cabo Verde Islands. Significant development of this system is not expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

The next named storm will be called Fred.

Hurricane season runs through November.