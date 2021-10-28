LIVE RADAR: Strong storms to roll through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing storms across Central Florida into the afternoon Thursday.

Some storms will be strong to severe, and the main threat will be from about 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

[RELATED: Timeline of possible severe weather in Central Florida]

Expect the risk of damaging winds up to 60 mph or higher, and we can’t rule out a couple of rotating storms that could lead to a couple of tornadoes.

Highs in the Orlando area will reach the mid-80s.

Highs will only be in the mid-70s for the weekend, including Halloween.

Morning lows for the weekend will be in the 40s for our northern zones and the 50s for most of Central Florida.

Pinpointing the tropics

A non-tropical low pressure system producing storm-force winds is located about 350 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Ad

Strong winds along portions of the northeastern United States coast are forecast to gradually diminish later Thursday as the low moves east, away from shore, at about 15 mph.

The low is then expected to turn southeast toward slightly warmer waters in a few days, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the weekend or early next week while over the central Atlantic.

Hurricane officials give it a 30% chance to develop over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Wanda.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Latest Tracking of tropical systems. Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.