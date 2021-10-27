Clear icon
82º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Orlando high school student makes superhero costumes for NICU babies

Fifth year student has hand made costumes for babies

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Orlando, Halloween, Holidays, Health
Full Screen
1 / 9

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando

(Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies)

Spending your first Halloween in a hospital neonatal intensive care unit is not how parents dreamed their babies would spend this holiday, but thanks to an Orlando high school student, their stay is a bit brighter.

For the fifth year in a row, 11th grade student Rachel Maretsky made 110 superhero capes for NICU babies at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

[TRENDING: Strong to severe storms on the way to Central Florida | Osceola teacher accused of making students clean dirty bathroom as ‘punishment’]

“The patient families and staff are delighted with this festive tradition each year and hope Rachel will continue with another donation to finish out her senior year in 2022,” a hospital official said in a news release.

The costumes include Superman, Batman, Batgirl, Wonder Woman and The Incredibles.

The hospital said it takes Maretsky quite some time to craft the outfits, but it is a labor of love.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the hospital said Maretsky had to drop the outfits off in the lobby for staff to then distribute.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email