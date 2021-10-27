Orlando high school student makes superhero costumes for NICU babies

Spending your first Halloween in a hospital neonatal intensive care unit is not how parents dreamed their babies would spend this holiday, but thanks to an Orlando high school student, their stay is a bit brighter.

For the fifth year in a row, 11th grade student Rachel Maretsky made 110 superhero capes for NICU babies at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

“The patient families and staff are delighted with this festive tradition each year and hope Rachel will continue with another donation to finish out her senior year in 2022,” a hospital official said in a news release.

The costumes include Superman, Batman, Batgirl, Wonder Woman and The Incredibles.

The hospital said it takes Maretsky quite some time to craft the outfits, but it is a labor of love.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the hospital said Maretsky had to drop the outfits off in the lobby for staff to then distribute.