Some rain then a cooldown late this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a front that will move across Central Florida.

Ahead of the front on Friday, expect high temperatures in Orlando close to the average in the low 80s, with a 20% chance of rain. The average high in Orlando on this date is 79. The record high is 88, set in 1916.

By Saturday, rain chances increase a little bit to 30%.

Behind the front on Sunday, we will see lots of sunshine, with a high of only 70 degrees in Orlando.

Morning lows through the weekend will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.64 inches in 2021.

There is currently nothing to track in the tropics.