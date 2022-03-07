Summer, is that you? High temperatures to soar near 90 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A broad ridge of high pressure across the Atlantic will weaken a bit on Monday, shifting the winds in Central Florida to a more south-southeasterly flow.

With more moisture and instability increasing, an east coast sea breeze will develop in the afternoon and push inland, colliding with the west coast sea breeze late in the evening, producing scattered showers. Expect a 20-30% chance of rain during the day, followed by a 30-40% areawide in the evening.

Temperatures will be well above normal, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 80s through the interior and lower 80s along the coast. A couple of spots could get close to record-breaking territory, including Leesburg and Sanford.

For the rest of the week, a cold front will turn stationary over the Panhandle, keeping Central Florida hot and unsettled through Friday.

The stagnant weather setup is expected to generate above-normal temperatures near 90 degrees and even nearing records at some interior locations. The rain chances will range from 30-60% each afternoon and evening.

By the weekend, big changes come our way, with a stronger front that arrives Saturday. Along the front, some models are showing some strong storms possible with a possibility for severe weather.

Once the front clears, highs on Sunday could max out in the mid-60s by the afternoon, with overnight lows in the 40s.