Another summer-like day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been a while since Central Florida has seen the heavy rain and heard the thunder.

For the last few afternoons, the sea breezes have ignited, making it look and feel more like summer. A few storms will again light up along the east coast sea breeze on Wednesday but remain pinned around the I-95 corridor.

The highest rain chances will be found closer to the coast, but a few scattered storms will be found inland through the afternoon.

Highs in the Orlando area climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A weak cold front overnight and Thursday will increase rain and storm chances. Don’t be surprised if you are awakened to a few rumbles of thunder or downpours early Thursday, especially north of Orlando. Rain chances will go up through the afternoon and evening.

While the sea breeze has fired up and it has turned wetter in parts of Central Florida, this isn’t the start of the wet season quite yet. A big cold front is poised to send Central Florida back to winter on Saturday.

Along that front for the first half of Saturday, a few strong storms will be possible. For the second half of the day, it will turn windy and much colder.

Most of Central Florida will wake up in the 30s and 40s Sunday morning.

We also lose an hour of sleep as the clocks go forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.