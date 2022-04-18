Weak front brings rain and cooldown to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a weak front moving into Central Florida.

The front does not have a lot of moisture to work with, but we will see a few storms, with a 40% coverage Monday afternoon.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect a high of 87 in Orlando. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 84. The record high is 93, set in 1922.

We will cool down behind the front, with a high of 79 Tuesday and lots of sunshine.

Expect highs near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday.

We will stay dry all week with slight rain chances returning for the weekend. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s over the weekend.

We saw 0.60 inches of rain Sunday, putting Orlando’s rain surplus at 3.59 inches since the first of the year.