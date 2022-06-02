Beach day! Low rain chances continue in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Find the pool or head to the beach!

A couple of downpours or storms will be possible in early Thursday afternoon, but most of Central Florida will be dry and hot.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Highs top out in the Orlando area around 90 degrees, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Rain chances could start to go up late in the day Friday as a result of a tropical wave now situated east of the Yucatan Peninsula. The majority of the impacts with the storms will likely stay in South Florida, but heavy rain could sneak into areas south of Orlando from Friday night into Saturday.

Impacts will largely stay the same if this tropical wave becomes a depression or named storm over the next couple of days.

Ad

The tropical system will pull away from Florida on Sunday, which will increase the rip current risk along the East Coast beaches Sunday and into early next week.