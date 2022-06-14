VERY hot — again — with lower rain chances in Central Florida

We are pinpointing another hot day across Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another hot day across Central Florida.

Temperatures will not quite be up near 100 — which would be the record highs — but temperatures are going to be in the mid-90s for the next several days on into the weekend.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

High pressure will lead to lower rain chances for the next couple of days. Expect a 30% coverage of rain for today through Wednesday.

We will see a 20% chance for rain on Thursday and rain chances return to 40% for the weekend.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 90s by the weekend.

The average high in Orlando is 91. Yesterday, we saw a trace of rain. Now all the deficit in Orlando is .41 inches since the first of the year.

Pinpointing the tropics:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean are associated with a trough of low pressure.

Ad

Gradual development of the system is possible while it drifts southwest near the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras.

It has a 10% chance of development within the next two days and a 40% chance of development within the next five days. This will not be a system for Central Florida as high pressure will block it.