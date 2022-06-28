TRACK THE TROPICS: 3 systems swirl in Atlantic. Here’s the latest

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday continues to track three systems, one of which is expected to become a hurricane.

The NHC designated one area as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two as it moves toward the southern Windward Islands with sustained winds of 40 mph.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the disturbance Tuesday afternoon.

Computer models show Potential Tropical Cyclone Two heading just north of South American on a projected path toward Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Atlantic, a disorganized tropical wave about 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 20% chance of development within the next five days.

It’s track is uncertain in the coming days.

And in the Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf.

Some development of the system is possible as it drifts at 5-10 mph approaching the coast of Texas this week. It has a 30% chance to develop over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Bonnie.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.