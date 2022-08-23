Hurricane forecasters watching 3 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is paying attention to three disturbances out in the Atlantic that could form into a tropical cyclone in the next week or so, but as of right now, the chances are low.

There’s a large area of disturbed weather several hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, which include Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

The NHC says the area is disorganized, but as it approaches the Caribbean Sea it could find conditions better to develop in the next few days. The NHC says formation chances are low, 20% through the next 5 days.

Forecasters are giving the same chances of formation to a tropical wave that is forecast to move off the coast of Africa in the next few days, with conditions to support slow development possible.

A third area is located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. More development is not expected right now. Formation chance through the next five days is low, near 0%.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30.

2 p.m. Atlantic Hurricane Update from the National Hurricane Center

For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Central Tropical Atlantic: Shower activity remains minimal in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of this system is not expected during the next several days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours, low, near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days, low, near 0 percent.

East of The Windward Islands: A large area of disturbed weather has formed centered several hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. While this system is currently disorganized, environmental conditions could become more conducive for development in a few days when the system approaches the Windward Islands or southeastern Caribbean Sea. * Formation chance through 48 hours, low, near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days, low, 20 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system late this week or over the weekend while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph. * Formation chance through 48 hours, low, near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days, low, 20 percent.