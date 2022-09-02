88º

Waterspout spotted in New Smyrna Beach

Early morning thunderstorm produced waterspout

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Early morning waterspout off of New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A thunderstorm off the coast of New Smyrna Beach produced a waterspout Friday morning.

News 6 viewer Bryan Shepherd shared photos of the waterspout that he said happened around 8:15 a.m.

This comes as Central Florida has seen days of afternoon storms with the trend expected to continue through Friday.

Some of the storms could be strong through the late afternoon hours, with damaging wind and small hail. Frequent lightning and torrential downpours could accompany any storm.

