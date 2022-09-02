Waterspout spotted in New Smyrna Beach

Early morning waterspout off of New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A thunderstorm off the coast of New Smyrna Beach produced a waterspout Friday morning.

News 6 viewer Bryan Shepherd shared photos of the waterspout that he said happened around 8:15 a.m.

This comes as Central Florida has seen days of afternoon storms with the trend expected to continue through Friday.

FRI SEP 2 | Scattered to numerous storms expected. Rain chances 40% along the coast, 50-60% inland, especially from Lake George, Orlando & St. Cloud westward across Lake Co. Gusts to 50 mph, frequent lightning 1-3" downpours possible. MODERATE rip current threat at the beaches. pic.twitter.com/1GQne79NvN — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) September 2, 2022

Some of the storms could be strong through the late afternoon hours, with damaging wind and small hail. Frequent lightning and torrential downpours could accompany any storm.

