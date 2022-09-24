Here’s what it means to be in the forecast cone

ORLANDO, Fla. – You wake up one morning and see the forecast. Your region is in the cone. But what does that mean?

It’s not a time to panic, but to pay attention.

Developed by the National Hurricane Center and commonly referred to as the cone of uncertainty, it is used to show the projected path of a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane.

Once the storm develops, the cone shows the forecast for the next five days. It is important to note that the cone is the forecast for the center of the storm, and any impacts will be felt well outside of the cone.

It is also important to not focus only on the center of the cone as the purpose of the cone is to convey the uncertainty of the forecast.

You will notice the cone starts out narrow and gradually becomes wider toward day four and five. As you go further into the future, forecast confidence naturally goes down.

Here’s how you should handle the cone.

5 days away from potential impacts (tip of the cone)

Cone has a 400-miles spread in potential landfall

Start thinking about how you will get prepared if storm tracks through

Complete tasks that take multiple days (fill medications, clean outside property etc.)

Know that the forecast cone will likely change from the initial issuance

4 days away from potential impacts

Understand the range of outcomes

Keep in mind there is still considerable uncertainty in the final track of the storm

Models continue the windshield wiper effect, bouncing back and forth

3 days away from potential impacts

Uncertainty in storm track decreases

Identify potential trouble spots from high winds and heavy rain

Start preparing for impacts

Listen to officials for evacuation orders

2 days away from potential impacts

High confidence in potential impacts

Watches issued By National Hurricane Center

Start to wrap up preparations

Listen to officials for evacuation orders

Hurricane Center issues warnings when conditions are expected within 36 hours

24 hours away from impacts

Preparations should be complete

Evacuations should be complete

It will soon be unsafe to travel

Watch for wobbles or minor changes (this can be the difference between major and minor impacts)

