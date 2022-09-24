Low rain chances continue for the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla, – More often than not you will see sunshine this weekend. Other than a few storms later Saturday afternoon, most of Central Florida will be dry. The same goes for Sunday as highs top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Rain chances next week are highly dependent on the track of now Tropical Storm Ian.

The quiet weather will give you a chance to watch the latest forecasts of Ian and to think about preparing ahead of the storm.

Beach forecast:

While it will be sunny, the water will be rough. The Atlantic is still trying settle down after extremely power Hurricane Fiona moved through. Expect a high risk for rip currents and rough surf. Wave heights will be around 5-6 feet.

Tropics update:

There is a lot going on in the Atlantic, but the only storm to be mindful of is Tropical Storm Ian. Impacts to Florida will be possible by the middle of next week, but the track is still highly uncertain. Click here for the latest forecast, satellite and models of Tropical Storm Ian.