DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 Florida counties as Tropical Depression 9 develops

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Friday across 24 counties that could potentially fall in the path of Tropical Depression 9, which is projected to become a Category 3 hurricane next week.

DeSantis urged all Floridians to prepare for the storm’s impact after the tropical wave traveling across the Caribbean Sea organized Friday morning.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane | Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

We will soon have a tropical depression or tropical storm develop and move into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week.

The governor further requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration, which would make important resources and support available as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under the declaration, the Florida National Guard will be activated while awaiting orders.

[FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App]

Floridians and their families should begin preparing their hurricane kits and ensuring they are stocked with food, water and medicine should a storm impact their area.

The state of emergency affects the following counties:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

St. Lucie

Emergency management officials in Seminole County are offering sandbags for residents to help prepare for possible impacts from a tropical system next week.

Central Florida counties are also offering sandbag locations as Tropical Depression 9 makes its way across the Caribbean Sea. You can find those here.

News 6 offers a free pinpoint weather app to provide you with the latest breaking weather news, weather resources and hurricane updates. For more information, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: