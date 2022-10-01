Another dry day before weak front arrives in Central Florida

This welcomed dry stretch will continue into day two Saturday with rain chances remaining minimal (below 10%), with temperatures running in the mid to low 80s through the afternoon followed by lows cooling into the low 60s.

Hazard beach conditions continue today. There is a high risk of rip currents at all Central Florida Atlantic beaches, and some additional coastal flooding will remain possible across north Brevard and coastal Volusia due to high tides and shoreline erosion. Conditions will worsen around noon today, which is the average high tide Saturday afternoon.

Flood warnings remain in effect for areas along the St. Johns River from Astor to Lake Harney, as well as Little Wekiva River in Altamonte Springs.

By Sunday, a weak front is forecast arrive across Central Florida with another dose of drier air. Thankfully, as many residents continue to deal with flooding issues, no additional rain is expected this weekend with temperatures remaining near average in the mid to upper 80s.

Once the front clears, a reinforcing show of cool air will push south increasing winds and a slight chance of rain. Temperatures continue to be quite nice, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s through mid-week.

Tropic Update:

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a tropical wave several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for further development in the next few days. They are giving it a high chance for development within the next five days.

