2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days.

In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Conditions are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form around the middle of the week. The system is forecast to move west, then turn to the northwest or north by the end of the week.

The area has a 70% chance of formation through the next 5 days.

An area of showers and thunderstorm activity in the central tropical Atlantic is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

Formation chance through the next five days is low, around 30%, but it is possible for some gradual development as the storm moves west near the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean by the middle of the week.

