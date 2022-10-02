Highs creep up slightly as dry streak continues in Central Florida

The dry streak continues across all of Central Florida for a third day with more of that coming our way this week. Today’s highs will creep up a little into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s as a weak front approaches, bringing a few more clouds overhead Sunday afternoon.

Conditions along our beaches are improving today with a lower threat of rip currents and a surf between 1 to 2 feet.

A strong north-northeast breeze will increase Monday as an area of low pressure pushes offshore into the mid-Atlantic coast. A reinforcing cool front will push south across Central Florida along with a band of slightly higher moisture. This will increase shower chances Monday night into Wednesday morning with scattered coverage near the coast and only isolated rain further inland.

Weak high pressure will settle across the area Wednesday and Thursday with drier air and light winds. Temperatures are forecast to be at or slightly below normal with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Flood Warnings:

Flood warnings remain in effect across the St. Johns River Basin from Flagler county to Brevard. This includes the areas of Astor, Sanford, Lake Harney and Cocoa.

In Seminole County, the little Wekiva river near Altamonte Springs also has a flood warning until further notice.

In Osceola County, Shingle Creek at Campbell will remain in a flood warning as it is expected to remain above major flood stage through the weekend.

Flood Forecast:

According to the hydrology forecast issued by the National Weather Service, a forecast point at Astor appears to have leveled off, but an additional small rise is expected as water levels upstream have yet to crest.

The upstream forecast points at DeLand, Sanford and above Lake Harney at Geneva are forecast to crest this weekend or early next week.

Little Wekiva River will continue a gradual decline over the next few days but remain in major flood this weekend.

Shingle Creek appears to have crested at 64.20 feet overnight but will begin a slow decrease Sunday, while still remaining in major flood stage into early next week.

Interest along the St. Johns north of Cocoa, Shingle Creek and Little Wekiva Rivers should expect major flood impact to continue this weekend, with substantial flooding of structures along the river.

Tropics Update:

A tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde islands has changed little since yesterday morning. Environmental conditions, however, are forecast to be favorable for some gradual development during the next few days. Specifically, it was given a 30% chance of development in the next two days. A tropical depression is likely to form during the early or middle part of next week while the system moves west-northwest. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 70% chance of development in the next five days,

A new area is now highlighted a few hundred miles east of the windward islands. This tropical wave has a 10% chance of development in the next two days and a 20% chance in the next five days as it moves into the eastern Caribbean.

