Rain chances increase in Central Florida as front moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pinpointing a new front that will increase rain chances for the afternoon on Wednesday as well as Thursday.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and the mid-80s for Thursday.

Rain chances will be at 50% on Wednesday afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. Some storms could be strong. Expect some strong wind, lightning and heavy rain.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain on Thursday with Highway 86.

Expect a high in the mid-80s for the rest of the week into the weekend with sunny skies for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 90°.

We saw no rain yesterday. Now our deficit is 9.22 inches since the first of the year.

The normal high temperature in Orlando is 86°. The record high temperature for today is 96° set at 1922.

