A few more showers possible in Central Florida ahead of time change

A weak boundary is slowly moving onshore from the Atlantic this morning, enhancing our low-level moisture along our coast. A few more showers will hold together through the morning and then weakening as they push inland. For the weekend, steady easterly flow today will maintain an isolated (20%) shower chance through the afternoon. It will be breezy at times along the coast with gusts around 20 mph. Don’t forget to “Fall Back” tonight, as we move into Standard Time! Hope you enjoy your extra hour of sleep!

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak boundary slowly moves onshore from the Atlantic on Saturday morning, enhancing our low-level moisture along our coast. A few more showers will hold together through the morning and then weaken as they push inland.

For the weekend, steady easterly flow Saturday will maintain an isolated (20%) shower chance through the afternoon. It will be breezy at times along the coast with gusts around 20 mph.

[TRENDING: Tropical moisture could reach Central Florida by Election Day | 4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home; 2 children survive by hiding | Become a News 6 Insider]

Expect temperatures to warm above average for early November, with highs in the mid-to-low 80s.

Conditions into next week will continue to become more unsettled as a low-pressure system over the southwestern Atlantic approaches the Florida east coast by mid-week. However, confidence is increasing in the potential for coastal flooding, beach erosion, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough surf.

Tropical moisture is expected to reach Central Florida by Election Day, Nov. 8.

Don’t forget to “Fall Back” tonight, as we move into Standard Time! Hope you enjoy your extra hour of sleep!

Daylight Saving Time (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: