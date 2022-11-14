Roller coaster weather: Cool day, then mid-80s, then even cooler

Bikers make their way over the Main Street bridge at sunset on their way to cruise down Main Street in Daytona Beach during Biketoberfest 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler air across Central Florida.

Behind a front, we do have a few additional clouds but high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s Monday after starting out in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida.

Expect highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday, but another front by the middle of the week will cool us down again.

Expect highs in the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday, with only a few showers into the weekend.

Highs will be in the 70s this weekend.