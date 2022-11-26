Staying unseasonably warm even with extra clouds

ORLANDO, Fla – After a decent amount of sunshine Friday, clouds go back on the increase Saturday. Even with more clouds in the sky, temperatures remain unseasonably warm, in the low-to-mid 80s. The humidity will also remain cranked up for late November standards.

A few downpours will be possible later in the day Saturday, but most will be dry. Rain chances will be at 20%.

There will be a slightly better chance for late-day storms Sunday as a weak cold front moves through. Ahead of the front Sunday afternoon, temperatures surge back into record territory, the mid-to-upper 80s.

It will turn slightly cooler Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Most of the week ahead will remain above normal in the temperature department.

Tropics update:

No new development is expected over the next five days. Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.