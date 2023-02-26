Is that a cold front? Slightly cooler air on the horizon after a blazing hot work week

If you are a fan of cooler weather, you’re going to have to wait about week. Until then, high temperatures will continue to run in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Expect mainly sunny skies Sunday with highs nearing records, upper 80s, later in the afternoon.

Along with the late spring-like warmth, the weather will remain dry until at least Saturday when a cold front cross the region. Even with that front, rain chances will be limited.

Highs Saturday, however will fall back into the low-to mid 70s northwest of I-4 and upper 70s and lower 80s southeast of I-4.