Weather pattern change will bring significant relief to Central Florida allergy sufferers

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all relative, but allergy sufferers are going to notice improvements next week. The help is coming in the form of a cold front that will bring the best widespread shot for rain in a long time.

Scattered rain chances will be around Saturday with widespread rain developing late Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Allergy forecast

Pollen levels do remain high ahead of the cold front Saturday.

Minor improvements in the pollen count arrive Sunday. Pollen levels drop to the low-to-moderate category for the early stages of next week.

