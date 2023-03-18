69º

Weather pattern change will bring significant relief to Central Florida allergy sufferers

Pollen levels drop Sunday, early next week

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

(File photo) Cloud hangs over Kennedy Space Center (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all relative, but allergy sufferers are going to notice improvements next week. The help is coming in the form of a cold front that will bring the best widespread shot for rain in a long time.

Scattered rain chances will be around Saturday with widespread rain developing late Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Allergy forecast

Pollen levels do remain high ahead of the cold front Saturday.

Minor improvements in the pollen count arrive Sunday. Pollen levels drop to the low-to-moderate category for the early stages of next week.

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

