Less Rain Expected Today

ORLANDO, Fla. – Good Sunday morning. Starting off dry across the area this morning. Any plans this morning, the rain will hold off for the entire area.

Later this afternoon as the temperatures climb into the lower 90s , a west and east coast seabreeze will begin to develop. Along that boundary a few storms will have the opportunity to fire up after 2pm this afternoon.

Pop up showers (WKMG)

With the drier air moving in, that’ll help keep many spots stay dry today. Any thunderstorm that pops up today could produce locally heavy rainfall and plenty of lightning.

Tonight a few showers are possible over our inland and coastal counties and everything should wrap up by 10pm.

The work week is looking very hot. An area of high pressure will begin to strengthen and expand over Texas and the Gulf Coast States. This set up has prompted numerous excessive heat warnings and heat advisories out west.

No warnings or advisories for east-central Florida but it’s still going to get hot. Highs are expected to be in the middle 90s Monday through Wednesday then upper 90s Thursday into the weekend.

With the high humidity, it’ll feel like the triple digits. Practice heat precautions to stay safe in the heat.