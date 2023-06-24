Heat Indices in Lower 100s today with Afternoon Storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy weekend! It’s a nice start to our Saturday across east-central Florida. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the first half of the day. As we go the the latter part of the afternoon, storms are expected to develop after 2pm. A few downpours are possible. Later this evening some shower/storm activity are expected to linger along the east side of the peninsula and many areas are expected to dry out tonight.

Hit or Miss Rain (WKMG)

Sunday we’ll begin so see some dry air filter in from the north and what that means for us, rain chances will be lower. It won’t completely erase our rain chances but many areas are expected to not see rain through the day. I’m calling for a 40% coverage on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.

Beginning next week, the unsettled pattern slowly begins to end but it comes with a price. A very strong ridge of high pressure is expected to shift to the east closer to Florida. Our temperatures will respond meaning daytime will be above average all week. As we get closer to the end of the week and heading into the next weekend, highs are expected to stay in the upper 90s with heat index values staying in the triple digits.

TROPICS:

We’re still watching two active storms this morning. Tropical storm Bret continues to move to the west over the Caribbean Sea. It’ll continue to weaken today due to strong wind shear. Tropical Cindy is expected to strengthen a bit more as it moves to the west-northwest. Both not a threat to the U.S.