Forecasting Change: Seeing more days above 95 degrees

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last week on Forecasting Change, we talked about the rise in the temperature of the overnight lows. This week, let’s look at the increase in “Extremely Hot Days.”

According to our media partners at Climate Central, an “Extremely Hot Day” is a day where the high exceeds the 95th percentile for the location.

In Orlando, that would be the number of days with a high temp about 95 degrees. Across the 195 locations in the U.S., the average was 11 more hot days than in 1970. At 62 of these locations, the increase was 14 days. That is a full two weeks of hotter days.

Here in Orlando, we have added seven “Extremely Hot Days” since 1970.

The ever warming climate leads to an increase in heat-related health issues of illness, hospitalizations, and is a leading cause of death.

