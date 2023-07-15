More heat with afternoon thunderstorms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday will start off dry with a few storms firing after 2 p.m. Much of Central Florida will be dry for the afternoon, but look for additional storms to develop along and east of I-4 between 4 p.m and 8 p.m. A few storms could get strong producing heavy rain, tons of lighting and gusty winds between 30-45 mph.

Rain Today

After 9 p.m things looks much quieter under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will start off muggy and warm with a mix if sun and clouds. As we go through the day, showers and storms will flare up after lunch. Most areas will see rain at some point through the afternoon.

This upcoming work week looks typical for the month of July. Hot and humid with highs staying in the lower to middle 90s. Moderate to high rain chances daily.