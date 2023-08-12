Excessive Heat Warning today for the area

ORLANDO, Fla. – The main weather focus today is the dangerous heat. An excessive heat warning will be in effect today through the evening. Heat index values are expected to be between 108°-116°. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if planning on doing anything outside. Daytime highs are expected to hit 99° which may break the record of 98° in Orlando set back in 1929.

Heat Warning

Lots of sunshine through the morning before clouds move in later this afternoon. The east coast seabreeze will increase showers and storms after 2 p.m today. But for western zones that includes Lake an Sumter Counties showers and storms may develop after 6 p.m. A few brief downpours are expected. The coverage for rain and storms are 40-50%

Rain

Sunday will be another very hot day with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Rain and storm chances increase after lunch.