Show the lawn some love! Staying mainly hot and dry in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If your lawn is looking brown and crunchy there’s not much relief coming. Yet.

Other than a few passing downpours Wednesday evening, most will stay dry.

The heat is back om Thursday with only a 20% chance for rain. The best chance for rain appears to be near the Space Coast during the morning. Don’t be surprised if you need to use the windshield wipers for a brief moment during the morning commute.

Highs will climb back to the low-to-mid 90s.

Rain chances stay at 20% through the weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

Tropical moisture next week?

Rain chances increase significantly early next week. Indications are deep tropical moisture will surge into Florida. It’s possible a tropical disturbance could be generated from this, but it is too early to tell.

Tropics update:

Franklin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend as it passes near Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight two areas in the Atlantic for possible tropical development. Both are in the middle of the Atlantic and would not pose a threat to land.

There are no immediate threats to Florida at this time.

