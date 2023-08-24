👀Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend

🌀Tropical development possible by early next weekend

There is a lot to be ironed out when it comes to an entity that could develop in the Western Caribbean or Eastern Gulf of Mexico. What’s up, guys? Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you. The thunderstorms are actually in the Pacific Ocean, but are expected to pinwheel back through Central America and enter the Caribbean.

There are BIG questions as to how strong this thing could get. We do know a lot more about the environment this thing could be entering, however. Click here for the breakdown of this system.

🌀 Hurricanes historically ruin Labor Day plans in Florida 🌀

If you’ve lived in Florida for any good amount of time, your plans for the Labor Day holiday have probably included keeping an eye on the tropics or making plans to deal with a hurricane or two. Hey there Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos with you.

Labor Day weekend 2004 was one I will personally never forget. Hurricane Frances was threatening the state right after Charley. It was the only hurricane I ever evacuated for and I had been through my fair share being a Central Florida native. After Charley, the thought of yet another hurricane sent me packing to Atlanta for the holiday weekend. Read more about Labor Day hurricane history in the Sunshine State by clicking here.

🌀The Atlantic Basin sees a blast of tropical storms this week🌀

The tropics begin to get active closer to the end of August into September, as is expected, but what happened after Tropical Storm Emily actually broke a 130-year-old record. Hey y’all, meteorologist Michelle Morgan here talking about the uptick in tropical activity and the record that was recently broken in a span of 39 hours. Click here for more.

Forecasting Change: Record ocean heat causing problems 🌊

It’s been hot! And we’re not the only ones that are affected by the heat. The oceans are seeing record-breaking sea surface temperatures and it’s causing problems.

Hey everyone, Chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells here talking about how this summer’s unrelenting and historically high temperatures haven’t spared the oceans. Over the past four months, global sea surface temperatures have consistently surpassed any recorded levels for the April-July period, and the margin is substantial. Click here to read more.

A tropical system actually HELPED dry us out? What?! 🌊🌴☀😜

Did you enjoy it? I hope you did!

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here!

We had a brief break from our summer afternoon storms, as much of our moisture was pulled away by Tropical Storm Harold.

Now that Harold has died over Texas and Mexico, our moisture is creeping back in. Rain chances have been a little higher for the last couple of days, but listen up! It’s about to get HOT! Expect high temperatures back in the UPPER 90s with lower rain chances. Click here for more on your weekend forecast.

HOT but not BLAZING 🔥

Hey insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos. The summer heat is still on. We have another month and a half before we can even entertain the idea of “cooler” weather. But did you notice this week that even with drier weather, it didn’t feel nearly as hot as earlier this month? The answer boils down to the water in our air. Click here to see how much humidity plays a role in how hot it feels.

Luckily the weather will remain dry and clear early tomorrow for the Crew-7 launch. Check out how the forecast is shaping up and who is on board!