Below average temperatures and minimal rain

ORLANDO, Fl. – Saturday starts off pleasantly dry and with abundant sunshine. We’ll begin to see temperatures gradually climb into the upper 80s across the area with minimal rain across the area. If you’re heading out to the beach, there is a high rip current risk, so be sure to swim near a life guard stand.

Beach

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory for Flagler today from 10 a.m through 2 p.m. Dangerous rip currents and minor coastal flooding are expected.

Flood

Tonight will be quiet as well with a low chance of an isolated sprinkle. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday will another nice day, with daytime highs climbing into the upper 80s with very low rain chances.

Labor Day looks mainly dry with highs reaching the lower 90s.