Low humidity and rain chances across Central Florida

It’s a comfortable start to the morning across Central Florida. A cool front moved through the overnight to lower the humidity and the morning temperatures.

Through the later morning into the afternoon, temperatures will gradually climb into the upper 80s with little-to-no rain. Drier air is expected to move through the area this afternoon, suppressing rain chances. Expect a 10-20% chance of rain this afternoon.

Winds are expected to pick up through the afternoon out of the northeast between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. If you’re heading to the beach, there is high rip current risk and a small craft advisory.

Heading into Labor Day weekend, you can bet the beaches will be packed. Volusia Beach Safety is gearing up for the busy weekend for crowds but also said it could be busy for water rescues with rough conditions.

Tonight will be dry under clear skies. The humidity is expected to stay comfortable with overnight low temperatures falling into the lower 70s.

The Labor Day forecast looks pleasant. No rain expected with lots of sunshine. Daytime highs are expected to warm into the lower 90s with the humidity staying comfortable.

Through the rest of the work week, an area of high pressure will begin to build, allowing our daytime highs to gradually climb into the middle 90s. Rain chances are expected to stay very low through the week.

