Nigel becomes hurricane but poses no immediate threat to land as it swirls through Atlantic

Gradual weakening trend could begin mid-week

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) – A rapidly intensifying storm in the Atlantic has developed into a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday Nigel is a fast-spaced storm that is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. It poses no immediate threat to land.

At 6 a.m. EDT, Hurricane Nigel was about 935 miles (1,510 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda.

The hurricane center said there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm was not expected to make landfall.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of nearly 80 mph and was expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday. It was moving northwest at 12 mph.

A gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.

